Oil and gas industry applauds Supreme Court's dismissal of B.C. TMX case

The Supreme Court of Canada is shown in Ottawa on January 19, 2018. Canada's high court will hear arguments Thursday on whether British Columbia can stop Alberta from shipping heavy oil through the Trans Mountain pipeline without a permit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says it is pleased, but not surprised, by the Supreme Court ruling that shut down British Columbia’s attempt to regulate what can flow through an expanded Trans Mountain pipeline.

Tim McMillan, CEO and president of Canada’s largest oil and gas industry association, says the project has undergone historic levels of consultation, reviews and court challenges.

He says it has been found to be in the best interests of Canadians.

The B.C. government wanted to require provincial permits before heavy oil could be shipped to the province through pipelines from Alberta.

The Supreme Court decision upholds a B.C. Court of Appeal ruling that said such permits would violate Ottawa’s authority under the Constitution to approve and regulate pipelines that cross provincial boundaries.

The high court’s ruling Thursday removes one of the remaining obstacles for the project that aims to twin an existing pipeline that runs between the Edmonton area and Burnaby, B.C.

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan welcomed the ruling, saying it is a core responsibility of the federal government to help get resources to market and support good, middle-class jobs.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said he looks forward to construction continuing on the project and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the pipeline is in the interests of all Canadians.

B.C. Premier John Horgan expressed the province’s disappointment, saying his government will do what it can to protect the B.C. coast and environment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Significant snowfall coming to GTA on Saturday
Last Updated Jan 16, 2020 at 5:25 pm EST

A cyclist rides down a snowy Toronto street on Jan. 19, 2018.
Summary

Significant snow is coming Saturday.

Early predictions of snow totals show about 10 to 15 centimetres.

This is not unusual for this time of year.

**NOTE: these are early predictions and forecast models can change several times a day. Meteorologists will have updates every 10 minutes on 680 NEWS. Meteorologist Adam Stiles will have updated forecast models and will be taking your questions on CityNews’ Facebook Live, Friday at 4 p.m.** 

—-

It’s been a really quiet January weather-wise and we haven’t seen any notable snowfall since around early December.

That all changes this weekend with a big serving of snow on the way for Saturday. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement saying “significant snowfall amounts expected overnight Friday night through Saturday evening.”

Early predictions of snow totals show about 10 to 15 centimetres. In comparison, we’ve had a total of just 10 centimetres of snow all this month.

Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has a breakdown of how it’s expected to play out:

What's expected in terms of snow on Sat. Jan. 18, 2020. NATASHA RAMSAHAI/CITYNEWS
What’s expected in terms of snow on Sat. Jan. 18, 2020. NATASHA RAMSAHAI/CITYNEWS

What:

  • A moderate-to-high impact winter system will eject out of the Central Plains and move across the Great Lakes, funneling moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.
  • Cold air ahead of the system on Thursday night and Friday ensures a snowy start, but warmer air Saturday night will change some areas over to a rain-snow mix or even straight rain for a few hours overnight Saturday.
  • The rain will not last long enough to melt the bulk of the snow. It will however, make the snow pack down and become heavier and hard to move by hand/shovel.

 

When:

  • Snow and blowing snow starts between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.
  • The heaviest snow will come Saturday afternoon.
  • Rain will start to mix in especially through the west end and along the lake during the evening and overnight as temperatures rise.
  • Behind this system, lake effect snow could be heavy at times on Sunday.

 

Who and how much:

  • For areas that don’t see rain mixing in, snowfall amounts could be in the 15 to 20 centimetre range, especially north and east GTA, up through cottage country.
  • Most of the rest of Toronto will get about 10 to 15 centimetres plus a millimetre or two or two of rain.
  • The Hamilton to Niagara region will see less snow and more rain.

 

What NOT to call this:

  • A weather bomb
  • A blizzard
  • Polar vortex
  • Weird and/or wacky

 

Impacts:

  • The snow may be heavy at times and travel will likely be affected in the GTA Saturday afternoon and evening.
  • The snow will be light, fluffy and blowy to start, switching to heavy, wet snow late Saturday afternoon.
  • If storm drains are blocked with snow, localized flooding is possible for areas to the west that will likely get more rain on top of the snow.
  • Temperatures will drop back down to freezing overnight which could make untreated surfaces very slippery come Sunday morning.
  • A cold front coming through Sunday afternoon could create brief whiteout conditions as it passes.
  • Thereafter, plummeting temperatures will make things very icy Sunday night.
  • Dangerous wind chills near -20 degrees by Monday morning means the risk of frostbite returns.

 

Stay tuned to 680 NEWS’ weather page for the latest updates as we brace for the coming inclement weather.

 

