Ohio history museum to offer special MLK Jr. Day programs
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 17, 2020 1:30 am EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio History Center is offering special hours and programs Monday to mark the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
The museum, located in Columbus, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Programming includes a talk by an historian on the slain civil rights leader’s philosophy and vision. Several themed tours of the museum’s collections are also planned.
One program explores Ohio’s connection to the national civil rights movement. Another explores Ohio’s first African American fighting unit, the Civil War-era 5th United States Colored Troops.
Another program honours the service of the Tuskegee Airmen, African American military pilots who served in World War II.
All programs are included in a general admission ticket. Parking is free.
