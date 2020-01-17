Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,559.02, up 74.25 points.)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down 10 cents, or 8.2 per cent, to $1.12 on 34 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down two cents, or 0.72 per cent, to $2.77 on 10.3 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down 23 cents, or 4.14 per cent, to $5.33 on 9.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Unchanged at $1.77 on 5 million shares.

Hexo Corp. (TSX:HEXO). Health care. Down 21 cents, or 9.09 per cent, to $2.10 on 4.9 million shares.

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA). Health care. Unchanged at 16 cents on 4.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bombardier Inc. — Two major rating agencies have voiced concerns over the finances of Bombardier Inc., whose future is being questioned as it considers options to raise its more than US$9 billion debt. S&P Global Ratings changed its outlook to “negative” from “stable” on Friday, following in the footsteps of Moody’s Investors Service, which did the same Thursday evening. The Montreal-based transportation manufacturer’s stock dropped another seven per cent after plunging 32 per cent on Thursday. Bombardier has faced persistent difficulties in its rail division but also raised doubts about its continued participation in the A220, less than two years after having ceded control of the program formerly called C Series to Airbus.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Up 90 cents, or 2.84 per cent, to $32.57. Canopy Growth Corp. is delaying the launch of its cannabis-infused drinks. The company says work to scale up to commercial production is not complete and it is delaying the launch date while it completes the final steps. Canopy submitted its final documentation for its beverage facility to Health Canada last June and received its license in late November. The company had expected to have its beverage products on store shelves in early January. It did not say when it now plans to launch its beverage products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press