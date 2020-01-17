Loading articles...

Man convicted of child sex abuse sentenced for child porn

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man whose initial 60-day sentence for sexually abusing a child caused an outcry has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Mark Hulett, of Ferrisburgh, was sentenced in federal court on Thursday.

In a previous case, Hulett pleaded guilty to abusing a girl over a span of four years beginning when she was 6. He was sentenced in 2006 to 60 days.

Hulett wasn’t eligible for sex offender treatment in prison. Judge Edward Cashman explained the sentence by saying the best way to ensure public safety was to remove him from prison, so he could receive treatment.

After rules were changed so Hulett could receive in-prison treatment, Cashman resentenced him to at least three years.

The Associated Press

