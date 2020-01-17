What you can do with your kids during ETFO's walkout Monday

With Ontario’s elementary school teachers set to take part in one-day walkouts next week, some of city’s biggest attractions are offering options for parents scrambling to look for child care for their young ones.

Special ROMKids Day Camp

The ROM is offering a one-day camp for kids age five to 14, compete with age-appropriate programming, hands-on engaging activities and the opportunity to explore the museum’s galleries of art, culture and nature. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. The cost is $85 per child. Drop off is at 8 a.m. and the camp runs until 4 p.m. Extended care is also being offered from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at $12 per child.

Science Centre One-Day camp

To assist families affected by school closures, special days of fun interactive discovery will be available at the Science Centre on Monday and Tuesday. Children age five to 12 can explore the exhibit halls and take part in hands-on science activities at a full-day program. Extended care will be offered at no extra charge. The day camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with sign-in from 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. Supervised extended care will run from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and from 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. Meals are not offered so it’s advised that you send your child with a refillable water bottle, two snacks and lunch. The cost is $75 for non-members and $70 for members.

Harbourfront Centre Day Program

The Harbourfront Centre is offering age-appropriate programs focused on either visual arts or performing arts during board-wide school closures. The program day will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will run until 4:30 p.m. Extended care will not be available. Children must bring their own lunch. The program costs $60 per child. Parents are being advised to register their child early as space is limited.

Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is offering two one-day camps next week to cover the strikes planned for Monday and Tuesday. Children aged four to 10 will tour the zoo, enjoy a behind-the-scenes encounter, animal-themed activities, games, and more. The cost is $50 for members, $60 for non-members. Before and after care is available option available during registration.

Toronto Conservation Authority School Closure Day Camp

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority is offering day camps for children during the possible strikes planned for next week. Events will be planned at five of the agency’s locations — in Toronto, it’s Black Creek Pioneer Village. The day camp is for kids aged five to 10. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a cost of $55 per day, per child. Spaces are limited and registration is on a first-come-first-serve basis. Activities will be both indoors and outdoors so dress appropriately.

Do you know of any other places in the city offering day programs or camps during teacher walkouts? If so, contact us here.