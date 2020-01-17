Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
JetBlue ups fee by $5 to $35 for checking a bag on a flight
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 17, 2020 2:52 pm EST
NEW YORK — JetBlue Airways is raising fees for checking bags again by $5 — to $35 for the first one and $40 for the second — on flights within the United States.
Passengers can avoid the increase if they pay for up to two bags at least 24 hours before their flight.
The changes took effect for tickets bought on Thursday and were posted on the airline’s website.
Passengers who buy certain more expensive types of tickets and those with a JetBlue-branded credit card do not have to pay the fees.
Many U.S. airlines have been charging for checking one or two bags for more than 10 years — Southwest is the major exception. New York-based JetBlue raised the fees by $5 in 2018, and other airlines quickly followed suit at the time.
The Associated Press
