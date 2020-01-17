Loading articles...

Ghosn lawyers rebut new Nissan claims against fugitive exec

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, Junichiro Hironaka, a lawyer of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, attends a press conference in Tokyo. Hironaka, one of the Japanese lawyers for former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has stepped down from that job after Ghosn fled the country. His move, announced Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, was widely expected after Ghosn fled to Lebanon late last month. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

TOKYO — The legal team of Nissan’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn issued a statement Friday refuting the latest allegations by the Japanese automaker against the fugitive businessman.

Nissan Motor Co. on Thursday filed a new set of allegations to the Tokyo Stock Exchange against Ghosn, who skipped bail and fled to Lebanon earlier this month, saying he could not get a fair trial in Japan.

The lawyers said that Nissan’s complaints were biased and that it never questioned Ghosn about them. They also said Nissan never tried to interview Ghosn or Greg Kelly, another former executive facing charges of financial misconduct, or “bothered to solicit their knowledge of the facts.”

His lawyers also complained that Latham & Watkins, which conducted the investigation, had long been Nissan’s outside counsel.

Nissan confirmed both were true, but denied there was any conflict of interest.

Ghosn’s legal team also complained that Nissan waited for months to investigate Ghosn’s successor, former Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, and only after Kelly publicly raised concerns.

Saikawa resigned last year over allegations about dubious income. He has not been charged.

“This report confirms that Nissan’s investigation was biased, lacked integrity and independence, and was designed and executed for the predetermined purpose of taking out Carlos Ghosn,” Frank Pasquier and the other lawyers said in a statement.

Both Ghosn and Kelly say they are innocent.

Ghosn was charged with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money for personal gain. He says the compensation was never decided on or paid, and the payments were for legitimate business.

Kelly is accused of helping Ghosn underreport his income.

Yokohama-based Nissan says Ghosn “single-handedly” decided on his compensation. It has promised to beef up corporate governance since the arrest of Ghosn in November 2018.

Japan and Lebanon do not have an extradition treaty. Experts say it is virtually impossible to continue Ghosn’s trial in Japan. Kelly and Nissan as a company are still expected to stand trial.

___

Yuri Kageyama on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
Wounded baby whale gets antibiotic shot to improve grim odds
Wounded baby whale gets antibiotic shot to improve grim odds

This photo taken by an aerial survey team for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission shows an injured right whale calf swimming alongside its mother about 8 miles off the coast of Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Conservationists say the newborn right whale was suffering from deep cuts on either side of its head, dismaying conservationists who closely monitor the southeast U.S. coast during winter for births among the critically endangered species. ( Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Scientists succeeded in giving an antibiotic shot to a badly injured newborn whale they have been tracking off the coasts of Georgia and Florida, hoping to improve what experts stressed Thursday remain grim odds for the endangered sea animal.

A crew of trained specialists got close enough to the injured right whale calf and its mother off the coast of Fernandina Beach, Florida, on Wednesday to inject the baby using a syringe fired from an air gun, said Barb Zoodsma, who oversees the right whale recovery program in the U.S. Southeast for the National Marine Fisheries Service.

“This is a very valuable animal with tremendous conservation value,” said Hendrik Nollens, a veterinarian who was part of the boat crew. “If there’s anything we can do to improve its chances by giving extra coverage (with antibiotics), we should do that.”

North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered, with scientists estimating 400 or fewer still exist. The wounded calf was first spotted Jan. 8 off the coast of Georgia by one of the aerial survey crews that fly over the U.S. Southeast coast each winter to search for newborn whales swimming with their mothers.

Photographs of the injured calf revealed grievous cuts to its mouth and the top of the head near its blowhole, likely made by a boat propeller. There isn’t much humans can do to help.

But the baby whale appeared to be swimming normally with its mother more than a week after its wounds were noted, said Nollens, the head veterinarian for SeaWorld. That helped experts decide it was worth giving antibiotics a try.

“This is a severe injury. The odds are still against this animal,” Nollens said. “But on day eight, the fact that the calf is still outwardly that close to normal shows the calf still has a chance.”

The antibiotics should help the whale calf fight off infections that otherwise could kill it, Nollens said. However, scientists monitoring the newborn whale say the damage to its mouth may impair its ability to feed, making long-term survival unlikely.

The injured calf is the fourth that’s been spotted off the Southeast U.S. coast since mid-December. Zoodsma said survey crews will continue to look for the wounded whale while conducting flights to search for more mother-and-calf pairs. New updates and photographs will be shared with veterinarians and other scientists monitoring the wounded calf’s condition.

Right whale deaths have outpaced births in recent years, raising concern among researchers about the species’ prospects for survival. Seven right whale calves were recorded last winter during daily survey flights off Georgia and Florida. Meanwhile, at least 10 right whales were found dead in 2019.

Russ Bynum, The Associated Press

