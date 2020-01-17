Why Gen Z is being labelled 'Generation Anxiety'

In today’s Big Story podcast, being a teenager or a young adult is a stressful time. Anxiety is not uncommon when you’re trying to figure out where you belong in the world. But today’s youth are experiencing anxiety on a whole new level. Getting good grades and keeping friendships? That’s the least of their concerns. They’re worried about bigger things, like climate change and precarious work. Are these issues in any way comparable to what young people from previous generations worried about? How big of a role does technology play in all of this? And how are governments helping–or not helping–to offer much-needed support?

GUEST: Johanna Chisolm, The Toronto Star

GUEST HOST: Stefanie Phillips, The Big Story Producer

