Fairbanks man charged in death of woman in vacant apartment

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman found in a vacant Fairbanks apartment, Fairbanks police announced.

Eric Palmer Rustad, 39, also is charged with evidence tampering and misconduct with a corpse, police said. He was arrested Thursday night. Online court documents do not list his attorney,

Rustad is charged in the death of Kristen Huntington, 30.

Huntington was reported missing on Jan. 10. Officers looking for Huntington on Sunday night drove to an apartment complex in an east Fairbanks neighbourhood and were given consent to search. They found Huntington’s body inside a vacant apartment.

Police have not indicated how Huntington died .

Rustad is jailed at Fairbanks Correctional Center.

The Associated Press

