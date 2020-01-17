Loading articles...

1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by snow-removal tractor in Barrie

Last Updated Jan 17, 2020 at 6:26 am EST

Barrie police cruisers are shown in an undated file photo. FLICKR/antefixus21

One female is dead and another is in hospital after they were hit by a tractor with a snow-removal blade near Highway 400 in Barrie.

It happened on Mapleview Drive early Friday morning.

Barrie police said the tractor was traveling west on Mapleview when it made a left turn onto Veterans Drive, striking the pedestrians.

The second female has minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor stayed on scene. It is not yet known if any charges will be laid.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
Westbound 401 approaching the 427 2 centre lanes blocked due to a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:02 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: It’s the coldest morning so far this winter in #Toronto We did have some colder mornings in December (Dec 18,19) and eve…
Latest Weather
Read more