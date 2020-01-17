1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by snow-removal tractor in Barrie

One female is dead and another is in hospital after they were hit by a tractor with a snow-removal blade near Highway 400 in Barrie.

It happened on Mapleview Drive early Friday morning.

Barrie police said the tractor was traveling west on Mapleview when it made a left turn onto Veterans Drive, striking the pedestrians.

The second female has minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor stayed on scene. It is not yet known if any charges will be laid.