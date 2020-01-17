Loading articles...

4,000 people without power in the east end

Photo credit: Toronto Hydro

A power outage in the east end is affecting around 4,000 people.

Toronto Hydro says it’s lost the power supply from Hydro One and the two utilities are working together to restore it.

The area is Gerrard Street south to Lake Ontario and Cherry Street east to Woodbine Avenue.

No restoration time has been given.

