Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Wasilla man held on suspicion of catalytic converter thefts
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 16, 2020 12:23 pm EST
WASILLA, Alaska — A Wasilla man suspected of stealing multiple catalytic converters over at least four months has been arrested, Alaska State Troopers said.
Tristen Balthazore, age 24, was held on suspicion of theft, scheme to defraud, 21 counts of criminal mischief and 13 counts of criminal trespass, troopers said. Online court documents do not list his attorney. He remained jailed Thursday morning.
The Palmer Criminal Suppression Unit of the troopers in January started a formal investigation into thefts of catalytic converters, the control devices on vehicles that reduce pollutants.
Thefts in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough had been occurring since October, troopers said. They determined that 21 vehicles had been targeted with $42,000 in losses.
Investigators identified Balthazore as a suspect and he was arrested Wednesday.