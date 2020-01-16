Loading articles...

Wasilla man held on suspicion of catalytic converter thefts

WASILLA, Alaska — A Wasilla man suspected of stealing multiple catalytic converters over at least four months has been arrested, Alaska State Troopers said.

Tristen Balthazore, age 24, was held on suspicion of theft, scheme to defraud, 21 counts of criminal mischief and 13 counts of criminal trespass, troopers said. Online court documents do not list his attorney. He remained jailed Thursday morning.

The Palmer Criminal Suppression Unit of the troopers in January started a formal investigation into thefts of catalytic converters, the control devices on vehicles that reduce pollutants.

Thefts in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough had been occurring since October, troopers said. They determined that 21 vehicles had been targeted with $42,000 in losses.

Investigators identified Balthazore as a suspect and he was arrested Wednesday.

The Associated Press

