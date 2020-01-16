Loading articles...

Trump to nominate Shelton, Waller to Federal Reserve

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has nominated two people to serve on the Federal Reserve’s influential Board of Governors.

Both were first named by Trump on Twitter in July but their nominations hadn’t been formally announced. Trump said Thursday that he has picked Judy Shelton, an economic adviser to his campaign who recently served as the U.S. executive director for the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development.

He has also tapped Christopher Waller, the director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Both will have to be confirmed by the Senate.

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

