Loading articles...

Teen shot in the leg near Dupont and Dufferin

Last Updated Jan 16, 2020 at 6:13 am EST

Emergency crews at the scene of a shooting on Lappin Avenue on Jan. 16, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A teenage boy is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg after shots rang out in the city’s west end early Thursday morning.

Toronto police were called to Lappin Avenue near Dupont and Dufferin streets around 2:30 a.m.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but not-life threatening injuries.

Police said the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:39 AM
Reopening momentarily
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:09 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Saturday’s snowfall could end up being the most one day snowfall so far. We would have to beat the 13.6cm ❄️that fell on…
Latest Weather
Read more