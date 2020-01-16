Man stabbed outside Etobicoke fast food restaurant

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a worker at a fast food restaurant was stabbed Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a Subway sandwich location on Dixon Road, near Carlingview Drive, just before 11:30 p.m.

Police said the employee got into an altercation with the suspect on Monday over the fact that the man was in a car blocking the entrance to the shop.

The suspect returned to the restaurant Wednesday night and an altercation broke out, resulting in the employee being slashed across the chest.

Paramedics rushed the victim, a man believed to be in his 20s, to hospital with a serious but not life-threatening stab wound.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time authorities arrived.

He is described as black, in his 40s, and wearing a puffy red jacket with a hood. Police believe the vehicle is a black Hyundai.