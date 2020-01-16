Loading articles...

Small plane crashes at airfield near Berlin, killing 2

BERLIN — A small plane crashed at an airfield near Berlin on Thursday, killing two people, emergency services said.

Police said the ultralight plane crashed as it was landing at the Strausberg airfield, east of the German capital, and burned out on the ground, news agency dpa reported. No one else was injured, according to the fire service.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
EB QEW at Mississauga road, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:16 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Squalls and lake effect flurries up to 9:09am Jan 16. Falling temperatures today with gusty nw wind
Latest Weather
Read more