Sen. Mike Duffy begins appeal of ruling blocking him from suing Senate
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 16, 2020 11:18 am EST
Sen. Mike Duffy arrives with his lawyer Lawrence Greenspon at the Ontario Court of Appeal in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Duffy is fighting a court ruling that the Senate is immune from his lawsuit stemming from what he says was his politically motivated two-year suspension that began in 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel.
TORONTO — Sen. Mike Duffy has begun his appeal of a ruling that bars him from suing the Senate.
He says his suspension by the Upper Chamber was politically motivated and possibly unlawful.
As a result, Duffy argues normal immunity the Senate has from legal action doesn’t apply in his case.
The Senate suspended the P.E.I. senator without pay in November 2013 amid questions about his expenses.
He was also criminally charged, but ultimately acquitted.
The Senate counters that parliamentary privilege gives it the right to control its own proceedings.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2020.