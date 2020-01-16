Loading articles...

Quebec provincial police open homicide probe into killing of Mascouche mother

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police are investigating the killing of a woman in her 30s inside a home in Mascouche.

Officers were called to a residence today on des Anglais Road in the suburb north of Montreal at about 4 a.m.

Inside they found an injured man and the woman as well as several young children.

The two adults were transported to hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

Police say the man is expected to recover from his injuries.

Mascouche police transferred the investigation to major-crimes detectives with the provincial police.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press

