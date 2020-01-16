Loading articles...

Official: 3 juveniles, 2 adults shot at Chicago barbershop

CHICAGO — A shooting Thursday at a Chicago barbershop left five people injured — including two juveniles, authorities said.

Curtis Hudson, a fire department spokesman, told The Chicago Tribune that paramedics received the call at 6:17 p.m. about the shooting in the West Garfield Park neighbourhood. Five of the victims were juveniles under age 15, he said.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victims.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted, “Detectives are on scene, canvassing and retrieving video.”

The Associated Press

