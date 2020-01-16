Loading articles...

Nation's largest retail trade group: holiday sales rose 4.1%

NEW YORK — The nation’s largest retail trade group says holiday sales increased 4.1%, near the top end of its forecast.

The National Retail Federation had expected a range of 3.8% to 4.2% for the November and December period.

The results offer a dose of optimism for the retail industry after several large stores delivered disappointing holiday sales.

The numbers exclude sales from automobile dealers, gas stations and restaurants.

Online and other non-store sales were up 14.6% over the prior year and are included in the total.

The NRF forecast considers economic indicators such as consumer credit, disposable personal income and monthly retail sales.

Anne D’Innocenzio, The Associated Press

