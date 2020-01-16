Former PC MPP Amanda Simard joins Liberal party

Independent MPP Amanda Simard has announced she is joining the Liberal Party of Ontario.

Interim Liberal leader John Fraser welcomed the newest member of the “Liberal family” alongside Simard at Queen’s Park Wednesday.

The rookie MPP from Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, a largely Franco-Ontarian riding in eastern part of the province, was originally elected as a member of the Progressive Conservatives, but left in Nov. 2018 over the handling of Francophone issues.

Simard broke ranks with Premier Doug Ford’s government over the decisions to eliminate the independent office of the French-language services commissioner and a planned French-language university.

The 30-year-old holds a law degree from the University of Ottawa and previously worked on Parliament Hill as a policy adviser.

This brings the number of Liberal MPPs in the Ontario legislature up to six, still short of party status.

More to come