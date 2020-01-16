Loading articles...

Guatemala breaks off diplomatic relations with Venezuela

Alejandro Giammattei, center, waves to crow accompanied by his doughter Ana Marcela after sworn-in as president of Guatemala at the National Theater in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Guatemala swears in Giammattei, a conservative physician opposed to gay marriage and abortion, as its new president Tuesday while the country's outgoing leader exits amid swirling corruption accusations. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala’s new president announced Thursday that his government is breaking off diplomatic relations with Venezuela.

Two days after his inauguration, President Alejandro Giammattei said he had ordered Guatemala’s foreign secretary to recall the last person remaining in the country’s embassy in Venezuela’s capital and close the building.

Giammattei’s announcement came after a meeting with the head of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro.

“It is an issue that concerns the entire continent,” the new president said.

His inauguration was attended by María Romero, a representative of Juan Guiadó, the Venezuelan opposition leader recognized as that country’s rightful leader by the United States and more than 50 other nations inauguration.

In October, the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro did not allow Giammattei, then president-elect, to enter the country. He was sent back to Guatemala on another flight.

The Associated Press

