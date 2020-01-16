Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Friends' cast reunion special remains a 'maybe' for HBO Max
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 16, 2020 12:37 am EST
PASADENA, Calif. — The “Friends” reunion will be there for you. Maybe.
“There’s interest all the way around” in bringing the stars of the hit sitcom together again, said HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly. “And yet we can’t seem to quite get that interest sort of all aligned” and push the button on it.
“So today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe,” Reilly told a TV critics meeting Wednesday.
Last fall, Jennifer Aniston said there were efforts to make something happen — but definitely not a ”Friends” reboot. That was followed by reports that the cast and producers were in talks for an HBO Max special.
The show, which aired from 1994 to 2004, was a popular rerun staple on Netflix until HBO Max outbid it to become the new “Friends” streaming home beginning this year. HBO Max launches in May.