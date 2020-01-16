Loading articles...

Free e-book includes excerpts from new Veronica Roth novel

FILE - In this March 14, 2016, file photo, author Veronica Roth attends the premiere of "Allegiant" in New York. A free e-book just published offers excerpts from upcoming books by Roth and Sue Monk Kidd among others. Buzz Books 2020: Spring/Summer was released Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Fiction from Sue Monk Kidd and Veronica Roth, essays by comedian Mike Birbiglia and a memoir about Philip Roth are among the upcoming works excerpted in a free e-book compilation.

Buzz Books 2020: Spring/Summer was released Thursday by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch. The 44 selections include Kidd’s Biblical tale “The Book of Longings” and Roth’s first novel for adults, “Chosen Ones.” Birbiglia shares thoughts on becoming a father in “The New One” and literary critic-biographer Benjamin Taylor remembers his friend Roth in “Here We Are.”

Buzz Books also offers excerpts from such debut works as Raven Leilani’s “Lustre” and Katherine St. John’s “The Lion Den.”

The Associated Press

