Finance minister finds 'alignment' at pre-budget roundtable in Calgary

CALGARY — The president of the Business Council of Alberta says there was “more alignment” than expected with federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau in a pre-budget roundtable with his members in downtown Calgary.

But Adam Legge added that economic fear that has boosted separatist sentiment in Alberta will likely continue until residents start to see the benefits of pipeline expansions and hear strong support from Ottawa for the Canadian energy sector.

Morneau is the third senior Liberal politician to visit Calgary in a week after the party was shut out of the province in last fall’s federal election. He follows Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland last week and Jim Carr, special representative for the Prairies, on Tuesday.

Legge said he heard all three say they share interests with Alberta business people in terms of prosperity for the middle class and Indigenous people, as well as being leaders in environmentally responsible natural resource production.

Morneau told reporters his government has heard the frustration being expressed in Alberta and wants to assure the province that its concerns are being heard.

He said the government will continue to invest in a fiscally responsible way while responsibly developing resources and dealing with the country’s climate change targets.

“Our overall economy is strong but regionally we have things we need to do together to make sure people in Alberta are confident about their opportunities for today and tomorrow,” said Morneau.

He declined to give updates on when Ottawa will rule on the proposed $20.6-billion Frontier oilsands mine in northern Alberta or on provincial requests for changes to the country’s fiscal stabilization regime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press