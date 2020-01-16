Loading articles...

China reports second death in coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING — A second person has died from a new form of coronavirus in central China, health authorities said.

A 69-year-old man surnamed Xiong fell ill with the respiratory condition on Dec. 31, according to a statement late Thursday from the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission. He passed away Wednesday.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:31 PM
#COLLISION: EB 401 at the DVP two left lanes are closed in the collectors due to a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:58 PM
Special Weather Statement is in effect for what's coming on Saturday 👇🏾#Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more