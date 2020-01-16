Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Supreme Court dismisses B.C.'s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta. on Tuesday June 18, 2019. The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an attempt by British Columbia to assert authority over what can flow through an expanded Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an attempt by British Columbia to assert authority over what can flow through an expanded Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta.

The threat that B.C. would refuse permission for heavy oil to move through a pipeline to the Pacific coast is what prompted Kinder Morgan Canada to give up on the project and sell it to the federal government for $4.5 billion.

The Canadian Press

