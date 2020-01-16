Canada's main stock index in record territory, U.S. stock markets also gain

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index continued to march higher into record territory as the key energy and financial sectors helped it gain ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.84 points at 17,470.01 after trading as high as 17,480.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 159.03 points at 29,189.25. The S&P 500 index was up 15.06 points at 3,304.35, while the Nasdaq composite was up 47.46 points at 9,306.16.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.66 cents US compared with an average of 76.63 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude contract was up 61 cents at US$58.45 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 2.7 cents at US$2.15 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$3.30 at US$1,550.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.85 of a cent at US$2.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press