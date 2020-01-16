Loading articles...

Artifacts stolen nearly 30 years ago returned to museum

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Native American arrowheads have been returned to the Rhode Island museum they were stolen from nearly 30 years ago.

Agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security located the 34 white-quartz arrowheads in an eBay advertisement, WPRI-TV reported Tuesday.

The couple who attempted to sell the arrowheads say they did not know there were stolen, and claim to have traded a case of wine for the collection on Craigslist in 2017.

Jason Langlais, a descendant of the archaeologist who discovered the arrowheads, said they are up to 3,000 years old and were a part of throwing darts.

“These belonged to people who were able to survive our harsh winters using sticks, stones and bones,” Langlais said. “This is what fed their families, and kept them from going cold in the wintertime.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 56 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB Westney ramp to WB 401 reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:16 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Squalls and lake effect flurries up to 9:09am Jan 16. Falling temperatures today with gusty nw wind
Latest Weather
Read more