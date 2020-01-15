Loading articles...

Turkish agency says staff members detained in Cairo

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s state-run news agency said Wednesday that Egyptian police raided its office in Cairo and detained four of its staff members.

Anadolu Agency said it did had no information on where its employees, including one Turkish citizen, were taken to following the raid late Tuesday.

The raid comes amid tense relations between Turkey and Egypt. Turkey, which backed Egypt’s deposed former president, Mohamed Morsi, has been staunch critic of current president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the raid and demanded the immediate release of the Anadolu employees.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
WB Gardiner approaching the 427, right lane remains blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 50 minutes ago
So far this month @jilltaylor680 says #Toronto YYZ has recorded 9.6cm snow ❄️. We could add about 2-5cm to that to…
Latest Weather
Read more