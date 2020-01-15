Loading articles...

Toddler found wandering around Oshawa in a diaper

Last Updated Jan 15, 2020 at 5:14 am EST

A Durham regional police cruiser. (CITYNEWS/George Joseph)

Durham police are investigating after a toddler was found alone, wondering around the streets of Oshawa.

Police said the two-year-old child was spotted by a passing motorist, who then contacted authorities.

The child was in only a diaper at the time.

Paramedics looked over the child before police took the toddler to the station.

