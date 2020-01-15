Loading articles...

Target, like other retailers, did not have a Merry Christmas

Comparable stores sales at Target fell well below the previous year, joining a growing list of retailers reporting meagre performances during the critical holiday shopping season.

Target said Wednesday that it experienced weaker-than-expected sales of electronics, toys and home goods. Comparable sales climbed 1.4% in the November-December period, compared with a 5.7% increase a year earlier.

Digital sales rose 19%, also down from last year’s jump of 29%.

Shares of Target are down 7% before the opening bell.

The Associated Press

