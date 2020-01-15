Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Students to sing national anthem in Ojibwa at Winnipeg Jets hockey game
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 15, 2020 1:43 pm EST
A redesigned Winnipeg Jets jersey in honour of Manitoba's Indigenous communities and cultures is shown in this undated handout photo. Singing the national anthem before a hockey game is a longstanding tradition, but at this Friday's Winnipeg Jets game, it will be sung in a non-traditional way. A group of Winnipeg students at Riverbend Community School will belt out the anthem in Ojibwe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, True North Sports and Entertainment *MANDATORY CREDIT*
WINNIPEG — The national anthem before this Friday’s NHL game in Winnipeg won’t quite sound the way it usually does.
A group of students from the city’s Riverbend Community School are set to perform O Canada in Ojibwa.
Gloria Barker, who teaches at the English-Ojibwa bilingual school, says it’s a real honour to be able to promote the Indigenous language.
The Winnipeg Jets will also be sporting new jerseys with Indigenous logos during the pre-skate for their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
It’s all part of a night to acknowledge the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre.
Barker says she is proud of her students and hopes they will inspire other Indigenous people and groups to support their traditional languages.
“Language is a very important part of who we are and our identity.” (CTV Winnipeg)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020