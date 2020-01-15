Loading articles...

Small plane crashes between homes in Utah neighbourhood

SALT LAKE CITY — A small plane crashed Wednesday in a Utah neighbourhood but appears to have narrowly avoided hitting any townhomes.

Images from a KSL-TV helicopter show smoke coming from the plane in Roy. Debris from the plane could be seen on the roof of one home.

Message left with police were not immediately returned.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said preliminary information shows the Cessna 310 crashed about 1/2 mile short of a runway. The cause was not immediately known and there was no information on injuries.

Roy is about 30 miles (48 kilometres) north of Salt Lake City.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - EB Dixon ramp to EB 401.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:09 PM
Dangerous wind chills Friday morning, limit your time outside. Feeling in the -20s. @michellemackey has the details…
Latest Weather
Read more