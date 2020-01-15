Sewage treatment plant was cause of strange gas smell

A sewage treatment plant is being blamed for a strange gas smell across the city overnight.

Toronto Fire officials said they started receiving calls from residents in the Kipling Avenue and The Queensway area around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Between then and midnight, more than 60 crews — both fire and Enbridge — were dispatched to the area for similar calls. Officials said they received about 120 calls over the course of the night.

Crews were unable to figure out what the smell was at any of the locations.

As the night went on, calls began coming in moving east across the city — moving from Etobicoke to all the way in the Beach area.

It was finally determined that the smell came from a sewage plan that had been flushing its pipes, and that there was no danger to the public.