Reitmans appoints CEO and chairman following death of retailer's top executive

MONTREAL — Clothing retailer Reitmans Ltd. says it has appointed the company’s president as chief executive following the death of CEO and chairman Jeremy Reitman.

Reitman’s brother Stephen will remain president in addition to becoming CEO of the Montreal-based women’s fashion retailer.

Daniel Rabinowicz was also appointed chairman of the board.

Jeremy Reitman died in late December at age 72.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RET).

The Canadian Press