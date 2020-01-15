Loading articles...

Reitmans appoints CEO and chairman following death of retailer's top executive

MONTREAL — Clothing retailer Reitmans Ltd. says it has appointed the company’s president as chief executive following the death of CEO and chairman Jeremy Reitman.

Reitman’s brother Stephen will remain president in addition to becoming CEO of the Montreal-based women’s fashion retailer.

Daniel Rabinowicz was also appointed chairman of the board.

Jeremy Reitman died in late December at age 72.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RET).

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - EB Dixon ramp to EB 401.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:09 PM
Dangerous wind chills Friday morning, limit your time outside. Feeling in the -20s. @michellemackey has the details…
Latest Weather
Read more