Polaris Prize founder Steve Jordan named CBC Music senior director
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 15, 2020 10:43 am EST
TORONTO — Polaris Music Prize founder Steve Jordan has been appointed as senior director of CBC Music.
Jordan announced Wednesday that he’ll be stepping down as Polaris executive director for the new role. He starts at CBC on March 2.
A former record label executive, Jordan established the not-for-profit Polaris Music Prize in 2006 to recognize Canadian music albums of distinction.
In addition to a $50,000 cheque, the honour puts a global spotlight on the winner’s music.
Former winners include Jeremy Dutcher, Arcade Fire, Feist, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Kaytranada.
Jordan said in a statement that he feels “mixed emotions” about the move.
“I’m sad to leave the day-to-day, but feel a lot of joy that Polaris, culturally and financially, is in the strongest position it’s ever been.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.
The Canadian Press
