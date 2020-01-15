Man rescued after elevator free falls in residential building at Bloor and Yonge

Toronto Fire has rescued a man who was in an elevator that “free fell for a short time” in a residential high-rise building at Bloor and Yonge.

Crews were called to the scene at 88 Bloor Street around 6:40 p.m. after a malfunction in the elevator caused it to fall a short distance

Toronto Fire Captain David Eckerman said a broken hoistway was to blame for the elevator falling.

Firefighters had to rappel down the elevator shaft and the man was rescued around 9 o’clock.

He suffered injuries to his leg, but is expected to be fine.