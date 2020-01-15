Loading articles...

Iran foreign minister says plane crash protests due to lies

NEW DELHI — Iran’s foreign minister said Wednesday that protests erupted in Iran this month because people were “lied to” about the cause of a commercial plane crash.

The foreign minister, Javad Zarif, was speaking at a global leadership conference in the Indian capital.

Iran said Tuesday that authorities have made arrests in the accidental shooting down of the Ukrainian passenger plane, which killed all 176 people on board.

The Jan. 8 incident set off protests in the country demanding accountability after officials initially concealed the cause of the crash.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 10:24 PM
Delays approaching the construction at Yonge in the collectors. Express moving well.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 40 minutes ago
Good Wednesday morning! Snow and colder air in the forecast BUT not the out west kind of cold. Edmonton for example…
Latest Weather
Read more