"I donated from my piggy bank": Toronto grade two student hosts bake sale for Australia

Staff and students at Duke of Connaught Public School near Queen Street and Coxwell teamed up to organize a school bake sale, to raise funds for Australia as devastating wildfires continue to rip through the country.

Photos and videos of the devastating effects the wildfires have had on Australia tugged on the heartstrings on 7-year-old Julian Kors. The grade 2 student emptied his piggy bank and sent his money over to WIRES (the Australian Wildlife Rescue Organization) the same-day.

The next six hours were spent drawing a mural that Kors took to school to build awareness, but he told 680 NEWS, he wanted to do more. After he spoke to several teachers and the principal, and with the help of a few schoolmates, Kors organized a bake sale.

“I saw the fires that were catching the animals. That was very sad for them. So I made a bake sale for the animals because they are really lost right now and injured.” says Kors. Asking Julian what his classmates said when he went to them with the idea, and he simply said the answer was “yes.”

Cupcakes, cookies, muffins, popcorn and Rice Krispie treats- all nut-free of course – are up for grabs during recess at the Duke of Connaught Public School. Kors says all proceeds are going to WIRES and the Humane Society International.

A heart of gold is the finishing touch for a recipe for compassion. For more information on how to help Australia, click here.