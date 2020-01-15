Loading articles...

Health insurer UnitedHealth trumps 4Q profit expectations

FILE - This Oct. 16, 2012, file photo, shows a portion of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus in Minnetonka, Minn. UnitedHealth Group reports financial results Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

UnitedHealth Group’s net income jumped 16% in the fourth quarter, as the nation’s biggest health insurer ended 2019 by topping Wall Street earnings expectations again.

The Minnentonka, Minnesota, company also reaffirmed a forecast for 2020 earnings that it first laid out last month.

The Associated Press

