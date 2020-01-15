Loading articles...

Harry and Meghan are moving to Canada. What does this mean for… everything?

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watch children playing football at a school in the town of Asni, in the Atlas mountains, Morocco. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, may be keeping plans about their impending baby under wraps, but that hasn't stopped everyone in Britain from trying to guess what they're having - or laying a wager on the name they've chosen for their first child. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP, File)

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s an unprecedented move. Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family and moving to North America. Their plan is to be half in, half out, and financially independent. How would that work, logistically? What does this do to the future of the monarchy? And, the question on all Canadians’ minds, are we going to end up paying for Harry and Meghan’s security?

GUEST: Patricia Treble, writeroyalty.com

GUEST HOST: Claire Brassard, The Big Story Producer

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

