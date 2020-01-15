Harry and Meghan are moving to Canada. What does this mean for… everything?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s an unprecedented move. Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family and moving to North America. Their plan is to be half in, half out, and financially independent. How would that work, logistically? What does this do to the future of the monarchy? And, the question on all Canadians’ minds, are we going to end up paying for Harry and Meghan’s security?

