Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Harry and Meghan are moving to Canada. What does this mean for… everything?
by The Big Story
Posted Jan 15, 2020 5:07 am EST
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watch children playing football at a school in the town of Asni, in the Atlas mountains, Morocco. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, may be keeping plans about their impending baby under wraps, but that hasn't stopped everyone in Britain from trying to guess what they're having - or laying a wager on the name they've chosen for their first child. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP, File)
In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s an unprecedented move. Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family and moving to North America. Their plan is to be half in, half out, and financially independent. How would that work, logistically? What does this do to the future of the monarchy? And, the question on all Canadians’ minds, are we going to end up paying for Harry and Meghan’s security?