Goldman: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.92 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $4.69 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.20 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $13.81 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.96 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.47 billion, or $21.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $36.55 billion.

Goldman shares have risen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 31%. The stock has climbed 37% in the last 12 months.

