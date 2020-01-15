FAQ: How to apply for $60 credit during Ontario teacher strikes

The Ministry of Education announced Wednesday they would be providing up to $60 to parents affected by the rotating one-day strikes by all four teacher’s unions in the province.

Currently all four teacher’s unions are participating in job action. Next week, the Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario will be holding a strike on Monday in 16 school boards, Catholic teachers will hold a province-wide walkout next Tuesday.

The union representing high school teachers, OSSTF, is planning a one-day strike at some boards, including Durham Region, on Wednesday and French-language teachers will be starting a work-to-rule campaign on Thursday.

Who is eligible to receive assistance?

Parents are eligible to receive financial support if they have children in three separate categories:

If your child attends a school-based child care centre that has to close because of a strike;

If your child is in junior kindergarten up to and including Grade 7 at a publicly-funded school that has to close because of a labour disruption;

If your child has special needs and attends a publicly-funded school up to and including Grade 12 (up to age 21) that has to close due to a labour disruption.

You are not eligible if your child attends a child care centre that is based outside of a school.

How much are you entitled to?

Parents are entitled to between $25 and $60 per day depending on the age of their child. Here is the breakdown:

$60 for a child between the ages of 0 and 6 who attends a school-based child care centre that is required to close due to a strike;

$40 for students in junior and senior kindergarten

$25 for students from Grade 1 to 7

$40 for students from junior kindergarten to Grade 12 who have special needs.

How do you apply?

Only one parent is allowed to apply per student and you can find the application on the Ministry of Education’s website or by clicking this link.

You also need to submit separate applications if you have more than one child.

What information do I need to apply?

The application requires you to provide you child’s name, birth date and school board. If your child is not enrolled in school, you have to provide the child care centre they attend, along with the name and phone number of the child care centre director or supervisor.

You also need provide contact information including your name, phone number, address and email.

If you want to receive the payment via direct deposit, you also need to provide banking information.

How will I receive my payment?

You can choose to receive your payment either by direct deposit or cheque. The application has a spot to provide your banking information in order to receive a direct deposit. It will take two weeks for the first deposit to be made and it will be made weekly for as long as you are eligible for.

Those who wish to receive payment by cheque will have only one mailed to them at the end of the labour disruptions.

How soon after a one-day strike can apply for payment?

You must apply for financial assistance within four weeks of the labour disruption.

How do I find out if my child’s school or child care centre is affected by a strike?

Most school boards will provide detailed information about whether they are affected or how they are affected by the labour disruptions and strikes on their websites and social media pages. You can find your child’s school board on the Ministry of Education website.

CityNews will also be posting information about strikes as soon as it is available.

Other

The ministry is also allowing licensed child care programs to extend their hours, to request a temporary relocation in order to avoid any labour disruption and they will be able to request increasing the number of children they are licensed to support.