Dunleavy appoints new member to Alaska marijuana board
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 15, 2020 9:20 pm EST
JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named a new member to the board that regulates legal marijuana in the state.
Dunleavy’s office announced Wednesday that Casey Dschaak of Dillingham was appointed to the Marijuana Control Board for a term starting March 1. Dunleavy re-appointed Christopher Jaime to the board. Jaime holds the public safety seat.
Both Jaime and Mark Springer had terms set to expire March 1, according to the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office website. Springer is the board’s chairman and has held the board’s rural member seat. He is from Bethel.
Messages seeking additional information were left Wednesday for Springer, a Dunleavy spokesman and the director of the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office.
The board is scheduled to meet next week in Juneau.
The Associated Press
