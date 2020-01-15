Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
CREA reports December home sales up 22.7 per cent compared with year ago
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 15, 2020 9:24 am EST
A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in December were up 22.7 per cent compared with a year ago when sales were relatively quiet. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in December were up 22.7 per cent compared with a year ago when sales were relatively quiet.
The association says sales in the final month of 2019 were up compared with a year ago earlier across most of Canada, including all of the largest urban markets.
On a month-over-month basis, home sales in December were down 0.9 per cent.
The decline ended a streak of monthly gains that began last March.
The actual national average price for a home sold in December 2019 was about $517,000, up 9.6 per cent compared with a year earlier.
Excluding the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto Area, two of the country’s most expensive and active housing markets, the average price of a home sold was about $400,000, up 6.7 per cent compared with December 2018.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.