As impeachment ritual begins, Pelosi names Schiff, Nadler to lead team of seven

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters to announce the House impeachment managers as she prepares to send articles of impeachment to the Senate against President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. With Pelosi from left are Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Pelosi, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — Reps. Adam Schiff of California and New York’s Jerry Nadler will lead a team of seven Democrats in the prosecution of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstructing U.S. Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also appointed freshman Jason Crow of Colorado, former Orlando police chief Val Demings of Florida, New York’s Hakeem Jeffries, Sylvia Garcia of Texas and Zoe Lofgren of California.

The team named today by Pelosi will play the role of prosecutors when the impeachment trial — only the third in U.S. history — gets underway, likely next Tuesday.

Interestingly, Lofgren is the only member of the team to have played a role in the other two: she was a sitting member of Congress when Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998 and worked for a member of the House judiciary committee as a law student during the proceedings against Richard Nixon.

Later today, the House will vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, at which point the managers will walk across the Capitol to deliver the bound copies and read them aloud.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House last month for his role in the alleged push to convince Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and for allegedly obstructing the ensuing probe by Congress.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.

— Follow James McCarten on Twitter @CdnPressStyle

 

The Canadian Press

