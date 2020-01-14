Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TSA investigating claim of offensive treatment at MN airport
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 14, 2020 12:18 pm EST
MINNEAPOLIS — The Transportation Security Administration said it’s investigating a report by a Native American air traveller who says an agent treated her offensively at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Indigenous rights activist and attorney Tara Houska says she was headed home to Bemidji Monday when a TSA agent said she needed to pat down her long braids and then pulled them behind her shoulders and said “giddyup” as she snapped them like reins of a horse.
“My hair is part of my spirit. I am a Native woman. I am angry, humiliated. Your “fun” hurt”, “Houska tweeted.
Houska, who is Objibwe, says she doesn’t want the agent fired, but thinks TSA needs to improve its sensitivity training.
The TSA said it’s reviewing security video from the checkpoint and will “take appropriate action should an investigation substantiate the traveller’s allegation.”