Do you know how toxic your cosmetics are?

In today’s Big Story podcast, unless you’re really dedicated to finding out on your own, you probably don’t know how toxic your cosmetics are. Lists of ingredients can be nearly incomprehensible, and some formulas are proprietary and aren’t required to list their ingredients at all. We’ve known for decades that some of those ingredients are potentially harmful—but no warning labels are required. Why are health and beauty products held to a different standard than other products that are potentially hazardous?

A new documentary digs into the decades long fight to discover what’s inside the products we put on our skin, and what the ingredients can do to us when they’re applied day after day for years. As you might imagine, some of the stories will make you rethink your everyday routine.

GUEST, Phyllis Ellis, director of Toxic Beauty

