Loading articles...

Sentencing begins Tuesday for 'Chair Girl'

A woman was captured on video throwing a chair off a balcony on Bremner Boulevard. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Sentencing gets underway Tuesday for the woman caught on video throwing a chair off a balcony near a downtown Toronto highway.

Marcella Zoia pleaded guilty to one count of mischief causing danger to life in November.

She admitted to being the person seen tossing a chair toward the Gardiner Expressway earlier in the year.

Prosecutors say they intend to seek a six-month jail sentence, while her lawyer says a suspended sentence is more appropriate

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
EB 401 East of Kipling express, the two right lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:51 AM
Another cloudy day (Jan14) with chance of showers or flurries #Toronto GTA. Some snow Wednesday night/Thursday morn…
Latest Weather
Read more