Sentencing begins Tuesday for 'Chair Girl'

Sentencing gets underway Tuesday for the woman caught on video throwing a chair off a balcony near a downtown Toronto highway.

Marcella Zoia pleaded guilty to one count of mischief causing danger to life in November.

She admitted to being the person seen tossing a chair toward the Gardiner Expressway earlier in the year.

Prosecutors say they intend to seek a six-month jail sentence, while her lawyer says a suspended sentence is more appropriate